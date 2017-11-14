Na wickedness dem dey do migrants - UNHRC

Di United Nation Human Rights Commissioner say di way dem dey treat migrants for Libya be like "modern day slavery".

"We no fit keep quiet dey look di way dem dey do modern day slavery, dey rape and dey kill people anyhow on top excuse say dem dey manage migration".

Na UN Human Rights Commissioner, Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, talk dis one for statement wey di organization release on top migrants wahala wey dey happen for Libya.

Di United Nation Human Rights Commissioner say e dey 'wicked' how European Union (EU) dey carry migrants wey dem catch migrants for Mediterranean go put for country wey no get correct place where dem fit stay.

Zeid Raad Hussein say wetin African migrant dey face for inside Libya prison dey very bad and na something wey human being no suppose take eye see.

EU and Italy dey help Libya Coast Guard people to block people wey dey use boat to cross Mediterranean sea enter Europe for better life.

Groups wey dey fight for people right don already talk say dem no like di operation because e fit expose di migrant to rape, bad treatment and slavery.

According to di figures wey Libya government release, na almost 20,000 migrants dey Libya and di people wey dem arrest no go fit challenge whether dia arrest dey legal or not.

Libyan authorities say di number of people wey dey inside detention don increase reach 150% for just two months

Last month, di people wey dem arrest tell UN investigator say dem dey beat dem and dey by-force dem to have sex.

Di migrants say dem pack dem put for warehouse wey no get toilet.

Di UN Human Rights office tell Libya authority say make dem stop all di human rights abuse wey dey happen for detention centre dem.