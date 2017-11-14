Pastor wey dey give people cockroach chop

Image copyright End Times Disciples Ministries/Facebook Image example Di pastor say di cockroach go make di level of di church members increase.

Pastor Mnguni wey people sabi as "snake pastor" for South Africa give two men for im church cockroach make dem chop.

Dis cockroach feeding kasala dey follow di one wey Mnguni do for 2015 where im make people chop snake, rat and hair.

Na just five months ago Mnguni go di church of popular Nigerian pastor TB Joshua where im confess say "to give person snake chop no dey inside Bible".

Mnguni church write for Facebook say di pastor command cockroach make e appear for di church.

Dem write for Facebook say one of di two men wey chop di cockroach talk say e bin taste like special cheese for im mouth while di other man talk say na spices di cockroach dey taste like.

Dem come still write say di pastor declare say as dem dey chop am, di level of teaching go grow and e no go ever dey di same.

Di church still report for another Facebook post say di pastor bin pray on top one flower wey get poison and one church member wey chop am, enjoy am sotey im beg for di whole flower, chop am finish.

Di charges wey di Society for di Prevention of Cruelty to Animals put for Mnguni head for July 2015 no reach anywhere as dem drop am because evidence no dey.