Di wahala for some parts of Cameroon don make many people run enter Nigeria

Security forces for Cameroon dey carry force enter people house for di English-speaking south-west region.

Dem say dem dey look for terrorists.

But tori be say na things like cutlass, hammer, axe and walking stick nai dem dey collect.

Gbege don increase for di English-speaking regions of Cameroon after people begin do protest say dem wan comot for di country.

Government don ban night waka for some regions of di country, and on Sunday night explosion bin happen for Bamenda.

One person wey dey live for Munyenge community tell BBC tori person Randy Joe Sa'ah say dem even collect gun from hunter dem hand.

''How dem go come seize our farming tool? How we go take clear our farm and take care of our crop? Any house dey for di country wey no get knife?,'' na so im talk.

Security people for dia own part talk say di youth for di village no dey follow law, dey harass people up and down come dey force dia own law join ontop di land.

Dem don arrest plenty people go Buea di capital of di region.

Tori be say plenty people don wound and women and children too don run enter bush since di gbege of English people to comot Cameroon start.