Image example Na military officer read out di statement for national TV early on Wednesday

Zimbabwe military don take mouth read statement on top di country national broadcaster wey be ZBC; dem say dem don take action to "target criminals."

Dem still branch say dis one no be "military takeover of government" and President Robert Mugabe dey safe.

Na heavy shoot-shoot and artillery na im people hear for di northern side of di capital, Harare, early on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe dia envoy to South Africa, Isaac Moyo, don raise shoulder say nothing dey like coup; im say di government dey "intact," wey be say government no dey go anywhere.

Dis statement from military comot hours after soldiers take over di headquarters of ZBC. One man wey wear military uniform say di army wan deal with people who "dey commit crimes wey dey bring social and economic suffering for di country."

"As soon as we don do dis our mission, we expect say di situation go return to normal."

Di statement say 93-year-old President Mugabe and im family dey safe and dia security dey guaranteed.

E never clear who dey lead dis military action.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Armoured vehicles like dis military tanks bin don dey arrange for roads dem outside Harare on Tuesday

Di UK foreign office don advise British citizens dem wey "currently dey Harare to remain safely for house or wherever dem dey until di situation dey clearer."