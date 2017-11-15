Zimbabwe: 'Make una take am easy'

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Since wey di Army take control, nobodi don hear from President Robert Mugabe or im wife Grace

Since early morning wey soldiers begin run tins for Zimbabwe even as dem still dey deny say na coup, dis na di first set of reaction dem wey don come from some countries as things dey bubble.

"Make una try every-every according to di constitution to resolve anything wey dey bring quarrel inside Zimbabwe, to save di country from political shake-shake wey dem fit avoid," na wetin Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari talk for di matter.

According to tori wey im spokesperson Femi Adesina announce, President Buhari want everybody to calm down, peace and respect for di constitution inside Zimbabwe.

Southern African Development Community (SADC) also want everybody wey dey involved to resolve di Zimbabwe situation.

President Jacob Zuma too don talk im own

Chairman of di SADC wey be South Africa President Jacob Zuma talk say President Mugabe and some of im family members dey under house arrest.

Meanwhile Emmerson Mnangagwa, wey be di vice-president President Mugabe bin sack, don return to Zimbabwe after e bin run enter South Africa last week

China dey also shook mouth inside di matter, dem say e dey normal for Zimbabwe Army General Constantino Chiwenga to visit dia country last week. General Chiwenga bin meet China defence minister, Chang Wanquan, on Friday, where di oga for China bin dey ready to promote relations with Zimbabwe.