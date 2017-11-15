Zimbabwe: 'E be like say na coup'

Zimbabwe military party don keep President Robert Mugabe and in family for one place, as tension don dey full di country about whether coup dey happen there or not.

Image copyright ROSLAN RAHMAN Image example President Robert Mugabe don dey for power since 1980

Na Mugabe party wey be ZANU-F talk say "last night dem hold di first family and dem dey safe," for Twitter.

Na early dis morning soldiers takeover di state broadcaster, begin talk for TV say dem wan deal with only criminals wey wan spoil di country.

ZANU-PF say as dem hold di Mugabe family, e dey "necessary for di constitution and di sanity of di nation," because "no be Mugabe and im wife get Zimbabwe or ZANU."

Skip Twitter post by @zanu_pf Last night the first family was detained and are safe, both for the constitution and the sanity of the nation this was necessary. Neither Zimbabwe nor ZANU are owned by Mugabe and his wife. Today begins a fresh new era and comrade Mnangagwa will help us achieve a better Zimbabwe. — ZANU PF (@zanu_pf) November 15, 2017

Skip Twitter post by @zanu_pf Last night the first family was detained and are safe, both for the constitution and the sanity of the nation this was necessary. Neither Zimbabwe nor ZANU are owned by Mugabe and his wife. Today begins a fresh new era and comrade Mnangagwa will help us achieve a better Zimbabwe. — ZANU PF (@zanu_pf) November 15, 2017

"Today na fresh new era and comrade (Emmerson) Mnangagwa go help us get Zimbabwe wey better."

President Mugabe bin sack Vice-President Mr Mnangagwa last week, because of quarrel on top who go enter next as President.

Skip Twitter post 3 by @zanu_pf There was no coup, only a bloodless transition which saw corrupt and crooked persons being arrested and an elderly man who had been taken advantage of by his wife being detained. The few bangs that were heard were from crooks who were resisting arrest, but they are now detained — ZANU PF (@zanu_pf) November 15, 2017

Di party still say: "No coup happen for Zimbabwe. Wetin happen na bloodless transition wey arrest corrupt and crooked people, and say dem hold one old man wey im wife wan use im head. Di few gunshot wey people hear na from crooks wey dey run from arrest, but dem don arrest dem."

'Dem no wan call am coup'

But BBC tori person Shimgai Nyoka say even with all dis one wey military and ZANU-PF dey talk, everything wey dey happen for Zimbabwe ad di way people dey fear, "be like say na coup."

"Shoot-shoot happen, with explosions for different areas overnight including where senior government officials and President Mugabe im private house sef dey."

"Di army deny say na coup and dem only target di people around Mugabe."

Also, one former adviser to Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai don tell BBC say im no believe di military as dem dey say dem no do coup.

"Dem don decide not to call am coup because dem know say coup no dey sell am people go condemn am," na wetin Alex Magaisa said.

"But as far as authority dey concerned, e dey very clear say President Mugabe na just president for name and real power dey di hand of di military."

Mugabe party say for now, Comrade E Mnagngawa (wey Mugabe bin sack) go be di president of ZANU PF.

"We get our way wey we dey take solve our own problems. Things dey okay and Zimbabwe dey open for business matter...peace dey," na wetin dem talk.