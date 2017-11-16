Zimbabwe: South Africa don send ministers to put eye

Image copyright Reuters Image example Armoured vehicles like dis military tanks bin don dey arrange for roads dem outside Harare since Tuesday

South Africa defence and state security ministers don land Harare di capital city of Zimbabwe, after di military seize power.

Local media na im dey report say tension full ground, as di army still put President Robert Mugabe and im family under house arrest.

Reuters sef dey carry tori say e never clear wetin South Africa wan talk inside di matter, but di ministers dem go meet with President Mugabe and di military.

South Africa president Jacob Zuma don say Mugabe tell am with phone say im no fit comot house, but di military dey keep im and im family safe.

President Mugabe bin don rule di southern African country for almost forty years - na for 1980 e enter power.

Meanwhile, tori be say e be like di main reason why di soldiers shook mouth enter di matter na because dem no want make Grace Mugabe, di First Lady, enter office after her husband comot.

Even though nobodi sure whether di way military collect power go end Mugabe government, some people don dey talk dia mind.

Africa Union president Alpha Conde say di whole thing "be like coup," inside interview with AFP.

Na for statement wey Conde write na im e say di Union want make everybodi obey di law inside constitution, and respect life and freedom of peopel for Zimbabwe.

United Nations sef talk dia own.

Di British Ambassador to di UN wey be Matthew Rycroft say plan no dey for the UN security Council to discuss wetin dey happen for Zimbabwe, but dis one fit change.

E say: "Everything dey happen quick-quick, and I no wan talk too fast, but we dey ask everybodi to respect di need for safety, make things no enter fight-fight."