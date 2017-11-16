Nigeria: Na 18 people suicide bombers don kill

Image copyright ISSOUF SANOGO Image example Terrorists don dey do attack from time to time across di northern area of Nigeria

Eighteen people don die for Borno State, Nigeria, after four suicide bombers blow demself up for Konduga Local Government Area.

Local police confirm say 29 others get injury for di attack.

Di Public Relations Officer of di Borno State Command, Victor Isuku, talk for statement say di first explosion happen for prayer ground, and na so di other explosions happen sef - inside di community.

"Na 18 people, including four suicide bombers, die for di explosions," na wetin Mr Isuku talk. Im say dem don rush those wey injure to di University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital/State Specialist Hospital for treatment.

The suicide bombers na two males and two females - and dem enter di Muna Gari community for evening of Wednesday, begin bomb di area scatter.

Police continue to dey respond to di attack; dia people still dey patrol di area, and tori be say dem dey there to make everywhere safe.

Dem say everything don dey normal for di area.

Tori people dey report say dem believe say na Boko Haram dey behind di attack; PUNCH newspaper say di explosions get everything wey di terrorist group dey do, and e be like dia signature.