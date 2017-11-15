Image copyright AFP Image example Sherine Abdel Wahab don release statement wey she apologise for di "foolish joke" for di concert

Musician union for Egypt don ban one popular singer say make she no dey perform for di country again after she yab River Nile.

One video comot wey show Sherine Abdel Wahab dey tell people for concert say dem fit get disease if dem drink River Nile water.

Im talk am after one fan ask am to sing one song wey di title be 'You don drink from di Nile before'.

She come advise say make di fan dey 'drink Evian water' instead.

Di Egyptian Musicians Syndicate don announce on Tuesday say dem don check di video well-well, come decide to suspend di 37 year old singer.

Dem say she dey bad-mouth Egypt for no reason.

Di union say dem don start to investigate di mata and dem no go give Abdel Wahab di permit wey she go need to perform.

Di singer don release statement wey she apologise for di "foolish joke" for di concert. She talk say di mata don pass one year when e happen for Gulf emirate of Shariah.