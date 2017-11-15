Image copyright AFP

As from next year, people for Ghana go start to dey enjoy cheap light for dia house.

Di 2018 budget, wey Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta show parliament for Wednesday, show say dem dey plan to reduce how much dem dey charge for light to 13 percent for people wey dey live for normal house and 21 percent for industry dem.

Dis na di second budget wey President Nana Akufo-Addo go present since im enter office for January.

Ghana dey produce and export cocoa, gold and crude oil. Di country dey do International Monetary Fund Credit Programme wey mean say dem dey try manage how dem dey spend money.

Ofori-Atta talk say "everything show say things dey improve. Inflation dey come down, interest rates dey reduce and government don solve di light situation so industries fit work well-well.

Di government dey plan to spend 62 billion Cedis, wey be 13.74 billion dollars.