'Pick me as BBC African Footballer of di Year' - Victor Moses

Victor Moses na Nigerian international player and Chelsea midfielder dey shine for field.

Im Premier League record make sense.

So far, Moses don make 196 appearances, score 17 goals and make 15 goal assists.

For Nigeria sef, e no dey carry last. E don get pass 20 caps for Nigeria since e play for di country from 2012, and im help dem win wey dem dey find ticket go 2013 Africa Cup of Nations and 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Victor Moses dey among nominees for BBC African Footballer of di Year award; e join Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Sadio Mane, Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah.

Voting go end on 27 November