Image copyright Google

Today November 16, Google dey celebrate Chinua Achebe, one of Nigeria best writer and person wey get mouth for Africa literature.

Im for be 87 years old today.

Dem born di writer for 16 November 1930 and e die at di age of 82 for March of 2013.

Di American company do doodle for internet - dat one be say if person wan search for something you go see Chinua Achebe inside di place wey person suppose see "Google."

One of di books wey im write and dey very popular na 'Things fall Apart.'

Di novel talk about one man Okonkwo and how im grow for im community plus di time wey Britain show for Igbo land and how e affect all dia Igbo community.

No be Things fall Apart im write, books dey like ‎No Longer at Ease, ‎Arrow of God, ‎An Image of Africa, Anthills of the Savannah, Home and Exile, and e still plenty pass dis one.

Im also write short tori, poem and tori for pickin dem.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example For 2002, dem give Chinua Achebe honorary degree wey be doctor of literature for University of Cape Town, South Africa.

Many of di books wey Achebe write show say Africans get sense and say even as other countries dey rule dem, African still fit do dia own things without di help from oversea people.

Nobodi fit talk di matter of Nigeria if dem no call Chinua AAchebe name inside and even other writers sef don hail am before.

Nadine Gordimer bin call am "di father of modern African literature."

You fit trust Africans, as dem wake up see say na Achebe picture dey for Google, na im dem enter Twitter to join inside di jollificate.

For 2007, dem give Achebe di Man Booker Prize wey be prize dem dey do every year for di best original novel, wey dem write for English.