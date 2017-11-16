Image copyright Getty Images Image example Train for Nigeria dey pass area wey people dey do market

At least two people don injure as train shift comot for track for Lagos, Nigeria.

Na di state police talk-talk person Olarinde Famous-Cole, confirm di tori to BBC Pidgin.

Di accident happen for Iju-Ishaga area of di state for Thursday morning.

Oga Famous-Cole no fit talk if anybodi don die but im say di Railway Police Command don dey in charge and all di emergency people wey suppose help don reach ground.

But local media for di country dey talk say e fit be like three people wey don die for di accident.

E dey very common for market to dey near where train dey pass, even though dis situation dey dangerous.

For February, tori be say train crush one girl for di State, around di same area wey be say di pickin die before anybodi fit help her.

No be only Lagos State dey see dis kain tin.

Last year May na im four people die after train wey leave Lagos dey go Kano get bad accident.