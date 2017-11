Image copyright AFP/Getty Image example Di military still dey call Robert Mugabe "his Excellency, di president"

Robert Mugabe rule Zimbabwe for 37 years but now im dey house arrest as military don take over.

South African President Jacob Zuma don send people go Zimbabwe and one church leader don join as dem dey discuss with military as per how e go be.

Di main thing wey people dey wonder now na, wetin go happen for Zimbabwe and Mugabe?

Dis na di six things wey fit happen:

1: Mugabe go resign

E no tay after army spokesman Maj Gen Sibusiso Moyo announce on top TV say di military don take over, rumour start to dey spread say di 93-year-old Robert Mugabe sef go announce say im dey 'step aside'.

Dat one never happen, but e still fit happen.

E go clear road for former Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa to enter as new leader of di ruling Zanu-PF. Plenty people think say na di sack wey dem sack am last week na im make di military do wetin dem do so.

2: Mugabe no gree comot

Di military still dey call Robert Mugabe "his excellency, di president".

Plenty people for di army and di ruling Zanu-PF party bin dey support Mugabe tay-tay.

No be di president dem get quarrel with but na di way im wife Grace dey try use power to take over.

Nick Mangwana, wey dey represent Zanu-PF for UK bin dey suggest to BBC say dem fit dey manage Mr Mugabe for power until di party congress for December wey dem go now put former VP Mr Mnangagwa as di main party and national leader.

But tori people Reuters dey talk say Mr Mugabe wan finish im term, wey mean say im go still be president until elections next year.

3. Dem force Mugabe comot for di country

What if nobody gree for inside Zanu-PF party? Dem fit force Mr Mugabe comot for di country.

Before now, South Africa for be di correct place wey dem fit push am go.

Dem respect Mr Mugabe well-well for di country, especially as im support dem when dem dey fight against apartheid rule.

In fact, di opposition EFF party for South Africa don tell di government say make dem "prepare to welcome President Mugabe for political asylum".

Tori be say Mr Mugabe and im wife get plenty property for South Africa.

Di problem now na wetin go happen to im wife.

Dem give am diplomatic immunity after im attack one model for inside Johannesburg hotel for August.

But di model want make dem cancel di diplomatic immunity and if e happen, Mrs. Mugabe fit enter court if im go South Africa.

So if South Africa no go work, where again?

Dem fit go Singapore and Malaysia, where dem get plenty house.

4. Government of national unity and elections

Tori wey dey ginger small-small be say dem fit do unity government after leader of di opposition Movement for Democratic Change, Morgan Tsvangirai don come back after im go do treatment for cancer.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image example Morgan Tsvangirai don return to Harare

Dis na di kain arrangement wey plenty people for di West and opposition people dem go prefer.

Another opposition leader Tendai Biti don talk say im go join national unity government if Mr Tsvangirai dey inside.

5: Mugabe fit change?

But di military takeover no mean say government don change, na inside di Zanu-PF di wahala dey but na dem still dey rule di country.

Di military na still part of Zanu-PF.

And di man wey dem support as leader, former Vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa, na im help Robert Mugabe do plenty of di things wey im do for government wey people no like.

Some people think say im bad pass Mr Mugabe.

So e no clear say if Mr Mugabe go, life go better for ordinary Zimbabweans dem.

6: Mugabe do im own coup

Di Presidential Guard na part of di military wey support Mugabe pass.

Dem surround dia compound when di military takeover.

E no common say na generals dey behind dis takeover for Zimbabwe.

E reach 90 senior army officers wey stand gidigbam for Gen Constantino Chiwenga last week when im warn say something fit happen after dem sack Mr Mnangagwa.

Although nothing dey impossible, e no sure say dis one fit happen.