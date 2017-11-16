Shatta Wale don put leg inside trouser with Wizkid fans
Drama don dey ontop twitter for di past one day after Ghana musician Shatta Wale open mouth talk say im no see Nigerian musician Wizkid as extraordinary.
Im talk dis one ontop dia local media.
"We dey live life wey e be say upcoming youth dey look and dem dey shock say I don achieve so much because dem no get mind to raise demselves.''
''I no see Wizkid say im too much for me but many of my Ghana colleague dem see am like dat.''
Na so Wizkid fans go after am, start serious gbege with am.
Shatta too no slack as im respond sharpaly.
Im also enter other Nigerian musicians.
Nigerians blast musician, Dammy Krane because im side Shatta Wale.
While Ghana musician Samini chop mouth because im no take Shatta Wale side.
Meanwhile Wizkid no talk one word ontop di mata, instead im nack im fans one for di road, im new release ''Manya'' for dem to enjoy.
Wizkid na multiple award winning Nigerian singer and songwriter wey start to dey record wen im be 11 years old. Di ''Daddy yo'' singer dey popular for songs like ''Holla at your boy'' and ''Come Closer''.
While Shatta Wale na multiple award winning Ghanaian born producer and reggae-dancehall musician. Some of im popular songs na ''Ayoo'', and ''Umbrella''.