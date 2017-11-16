Image copyright Twitter/Getty Images Image example Shatta Wale and Wizkid be popular musicians for Ghana and Nigeria

Drama don dey ontop twitter for di past one day after Ghana musician Shatta Wale open mouth talk say im no see Nigerian musician Wizkid as extraordinary.

Im talk dis one ontop dia local media.

"We dey live life wey e be say upcoming youth dey look and dem dey shock say I don achieve so much because dem no get mind to raise demselves.''

''I no see Wizkid say im too much for me but many of my Ghana colleague dem see am like dat.''

Na so Wizkid fans go after am, start serious gbege with am.

Skip Twitter post by @t_riumphant Nigerians don't waste ur time with Shatta Wale. Here is the list of artists better than him in Africa according to forbes list

1. Wizkid

139. Skales

140. Shaydee

142. Brymo

143. Kate Henshaw

144. Mama Gee

725. Speedy

800. Ice prince

811. Eazi

1,419. Dammy krane

2679. Shatta Wale pic.twitter.com/qGOWcsfMim — ♔ Ugly Naked Guy🇳🇬 (@t_riumphant) November 16, 2017

Skip Twitter post by @PRINCE_VIIII If 77 Shatta Wales= 1 wizkid

How many Dammy Kranes will make one wizkid. Take Mr Eazi as constant, K. — KVNG (@PRINCE_VIIII) November 16, 2017

Shatta too no slack as im respond sharpaly.

Skip Twitter post by @shattawalegh I DONT NEED @wizkidayo ATTENTION ..ITS HIS FANS ATTENTION I NEED ...THEY STARTED ALL THIS...SO AM ON THEM 4 LYF.. — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) November 16, 2017

Im also enter other Nigerian musicians.

Nigerians blast musician, Dammy Krane because im side Shatta Wale.

While Ghana musician Samini chop mouth because im no take Shatta Wale side.

Skip Twitter post by @samini_dagaati No one said any of what you dey type my brother. He's a super star like me and you and plenty others on the continent. That's alllllll I'm saying my Gee. I don't know your beef and I'm not part. You called me to join and I told you straight "I'm vegetarian" chale why ? Bandanna https://t.co/nRxiyMslXe — SAMINI (@samini_dagaati) November 15, 2017

Meanwhile Wizkid no talk one word ontop di mata, instead im nack im fans one for di road, im new release ''Manya'' for dem to enjoy.

Wizkid na multiple award winning Nigerian singer and songwriter wey start to dey record wen im be 11 years old. Di ''Daddy yo'' singer dey popular for songs like ''Holla at your boy'' and ''Come Closer''.

While Shatta Wale na multiple award winning Ghanaian born producer and reggae-dancehall musician. Some of im popular songs na ''Ayoo'', and ''Umbrella''.