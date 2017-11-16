Image copyright AFP Image example Jean-Yves Le Drian dey (R) do meeting with Saad Hariri (L)

French foreign minister say Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri fit come dia country from Saudi Arabia anytime im ready, where officials for Beirut dey allege say dem hold am down.

Jean-Yves Le Drian been dey talk to tori people for Riyadh after im meet with Adel al-Jubeir, di Saudi foreign minister.

Adel al-Jubeir say wetin Hariri dey claim say dem hold am down for Saudi Arabia no true, say im dey dia by himself.

Na 4 November Mr Hariri resign when im visit Saudi Arabia.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun dey accuse di Saudi authorities wey hold am say "nothing justify" im absence.

Mr Hariri say im dey fine and go soon return back to Lebanon.

Saudi Arabia don deny say dem force Mr Hariri to resign so dem fit stop di influence of Iran and Hezbollah, wey be part of national unity government wey Mr Hariri form last year.