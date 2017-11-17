Image copyright YASUYOSHI CHIBA Image example Kenyan Chief Judge David Maraga bin dey talk with im colleagues for 14 November 2017 on top case to cancel di October 26 repeat presidential election

Kenya Supreme Court don talk say na Monday 20 November dem go announce whether di repeat October 26 presidential election wey President Uhuru Kenyatta win make sense, or not.

Chief Justice David Maraga say di six-judge panel don hear di case for and against di election, and dem go decide for Monday, wey be di deadline for constitution.

''We wan thank all of una for di way una behave for inside court.,' Maraga bin add.

''But e get some kain talk we hear, wey no too gree with our belle. Apart from dis, we wan advice una say dis na dis kind way person suppose dey behave.''

Image copyright YASUYOSHI CHIBA Image example Di world dey wait for wetin Kenya Supreme Court Chief Judge David Maraga go talk for Monday November 20

Maraga star shine and e bin popular after im cancel di first August 8 election on top voter fraud during di counting of di result.

Na four out of six judges dem agree say di election no free and fair. Na risky decision but all over di world, dem hail dis decision as chance for democracy inside Kenya, still call am good example for other countries for Africa.

But dis court decision start fight-fight between di supporters of opposition candidate Raila Odinga and di police.

E divide di country sotay even though President Kenyatta bin talk say, anyhow-anyhow, im go follow di final decision of di court.

Finally, court say di Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) organise fresh presidential election for October 26.

IEBC say dem go follow wetin court talk, but for dis fresh election, na only di top two candidates go battle am out for di presidential election.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Kenya Supreme Court staff dey organise di petition papers, join-body of NGOs submit to cancel di October 26 repeat presidential election

Dis decision no sweet di belle of before-before lawmaker and businessman, John Harun Mwau, wey submit case against di new election.

Mr Mwau lawyers talk say di IEBC suppose do fresh nominations for di October 26 election.

Some NGOs also carry case join-bodi with Mwau own for court. Dem talk say di fight-fight, fear and IEBC wey no free - after di chairman Wafula Chebukati talk with im own mouth say im no sure of free and fair election for October - mean say di repeat election no dey follow di constitution.

Chebukati later do u-turn.

E change mind say di election fit happen but instead of just two candidates, e go get all di candidates wey bin dey for di first August 8 election.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Supporters of National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate Raila Odinga dey give soldiers sign during protest before di repeat elections for 25 October 2017 for Kisumu, Kenya

But as things be, if di judges dem give di October 26 repeat election green-light on Monday, e go mean say dem go swear-in President Kenyatta for November 28.

If not, di IEBC go need to organise another repeat election inside 60 days.

Even though Kenyatta carry 98% of di people wey vote for October, na only 38.8% come out to vote, after Raila Odinga tell im supporters make dem no show face for di election.

Dis 38.8% no reach di 79% wey show for di first August election.