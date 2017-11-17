Image copyright Getty Images Image example Soldiers dey use dog fight enemy for war

One army dog wey help save soldiers inside Afghanistan go receive di highest award wey Britain fit give animals wey dey fight war today.

Di dog wey im name na Mally, go collect di Dickin medal, di animal award wey dey equal to Victoria Cross - dis na di highest award for Britain for gallant soldiers wey don conquer for war.

Mally don dey train to find weapons like bomb and fight enemy, and na for April 2012 na im e join-bodi with British and special soldiers for Afghanistan to clear Taliban fighters wey dey do revolution from one building inside Kabul, di capital of Afghanistan.

Dat time, Mally enter action two times, even when di Taliban fighters dey shoot am sotay im wound for chest and legs, before dem carry am go place wey dey safe.

Di eight-year-old Belgian Malinois dog recover, and e don even start work again with di Royal Army Veterinary Corps (RAVC) for Britain.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) alias Dickin Medal na very special award wey no be every dog dey get.

Wetin di award look like?

Maria Dickin na im start di People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) alias Dickin Medal for 1943, inside United Kingdom to honour di work wey animals do for World War II.

Di award be like bronze medal, wey dem write di words - 'For Gallantry' and 'We Also Serve' inside di package, come tie am with green, dark brown, and pale blue ribbon.

Meanwhile di dog handler wey dem hide im identity for security reason, also collect award for im role inside di attack.