Cameroon: Fire go make parliament stop work until Monday

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Cameroon parliament get two houses; di national assembly and senate

Parliament for Cameroon don postpone di work dem suppose do to Monday 20 November, after fire catch up to seven floors of di main building.

Di parliament main building bin catch fire on Thursday night and cause damage wey serious to parts of di house.

Nobodi know wetin cause di fire or whether any body die inside.

Local tori people dey carry say some MP's don begin talk how di fire affect dem.

The President of SDF Parliamentary Group at the National says the entire contents of his office were destroyed by the flames

Although di fire don off, di things wey burn inside plenty and normal person no fit use am.

President of Cameroon National Assembly Cavaye Yeguie Gibril, di Senate President and oda members of di parliament show for di glass house on Friday morning to see wetin and wetin spoil but dem not fit hold sitting.

Di fire happen four days after opposition lawmakers from the Social Democratic Front shun sitting because of di Anglophone palava inside di country.

On Monday 14 November 2016 na im di parliament begin new calendar year for di West Africa country.

Di parliament don begin consider four bills including di country budget since di parliament begin dia new calendar year dis week Monday but now dem don suspend sitting because of wetin happen.