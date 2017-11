Mohamed Salah dey say: 'abeg vote for me'

Mohamed Salah Ghaly na Egypt international forward wey dey play for Liverpool FC for Premier League.

Di 25-year-old dey known for im speed, dribbling skills plus ball control.

Mo Salah bi di top scorer for Egypt wit five goals as dem wan qualify for 2018 FIFA World Cup. In fact for im country plenty people dey put eye on top say na im help di Pharaohs reach dia first World Cup finals since 1990.

No be only for im country im dey shine. Wen im dey play for A.S. Roma, dem bin dey call am di 'Egyptian Messi.'

Now, Mohamed Salah dey among nominees for BBC African Footballer of di Year award; e join Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Sadio Mane, Naby Keita and Victor Moses.

Voting go end on 27 November, so click here to pick your winner.