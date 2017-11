E pass 50,000 people wey Lagos State government don use force troway comot from dia house since 2013.

Na di NGO Amnesty International Nigeria talk dis one.

Inside dis 50,000 people, like 30,000 come from Otodo-Gbame and Ilubirin community waterfront.

For inside new report wey dem release, "Di Human Cost of a Megacity: Forced Eviction of di Urban Poor for Lagos, Nigeria," Amnesty International talk-talk all di forced evictions wey Lagos State do since March 2016.