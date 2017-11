Image copyright ELIANO IMPERATO/AFP/Getty Images Image example People including politicians, rescue people dem and tori people gather to pay respect to di girls dem

Dem don bury di 26 young Nigerian women wey drown for Mediterranean Sea for Salerno, southern Italy today.

Water carry di women go after di rubber boat wey dem use to cross di sea go Italy sink, na Spain military ship see dia body come carry dem enter Italy on November 3rd.

Dem put di body inside brown coffin with rose flower ontop all of dem for Monumental cemetery for Salerno.

Military people, local politicians, rescue people dem and tori people dey there dey look as one catholic archbishop and imam dem pray ontop di body.

Image copyright ELIANO IMPERATO/AFP/Getty Images Image example Archbishop and Imam pray for di girls for di ceremony

Na only two of di girls dem get name; Marian Shaka and Osato Osaro.

Two of di girls been get belle, dem put blue rose ontop dia own coffin. Osato Osaro na one of dem, she been get belle for twins. Tori person Paraic O'Brien talk say dem put two rose ontop her coffin, pink and blue rose to remember dem.

Image copyright ELIANO IMPERATO/AFP/Getty Images Image example Na only two out of di 26 coffins get name ontop

People shock for Nigeria wen dem first hear di tori of how di girls die, as dem bury dem today, dem still talk.

One of di people wey talk na former minister of Education Oby Ezekwesili.

Skip Twitter post by @obyezeks Our 26 daughters are being buried in Italy today. Oh that this would be the LAST TIME we’d lose Daughters of Nigeria in such shamefully tragic manner on the Mediterranean Sea! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ZzqZ5BdPDs — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) November 17, 2017

Dem do test to find out wetin kill di girls dem for di beginning wey e be like say dia death no pure. But di result show say na water carry 25 of dem go and one of dem get serious wound for her side.

Image copyright ELIANO IMPERATO/AFP/Getty Images Image example Di girls death shock di world

Di mayor of Salerno declare one day of mourning and one minute silence today, to honour di girls wey die.

Tori be say like 100 people still dey miss inside di people wey travel with di girls dem and dem don arrest 2 people wey dem suspect wan hide di people reach Italy.