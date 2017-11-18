Nigeria: How Anambra election dey happen

Image copyright Commonwealth Secretariat

Voters don show for Anambra, south east Nigeria to vote for new governor for di state.

Tori from News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) be say plenty people comot to vote.

But Indigenous People of Biafra spokesman, Emma Powerful, say im no see any election wey happen because polling centres empty.

Di group bin tell people for di state say make dem no vote.

But NAN say dia tori people wey dey ground see as people start to dey come out from 7.30am to line up make electoral officers attend to them.

Anambra governor, Willie Obiano say im happy for di way people show to vote.

But voting no happen as e suppose be for areas like Orumba north and south because officials no bring materials come on time.

For di central school wey dey Odoakpu for Onitsha, some youths gather to say dem no go vote if dem no give dem money.

One of dem talk say "I no get job for eight years and I be graduate. If dem no give me money, I no go vote for anybody and no be only me dey think like dis. Na wetin youths here don decide".

Beverly Nkemdiche, wey dey represent di area for di state assembly, say wetin di youths dey talk no good.

"Election na civic duty wey every citizen get. Nobody suppose to ask for money to do wetin you suppose do".

Meanwhile, governor Obiano don enter yawa with activists after dem accuse am say im break election law.

Di governor bin talk to supporters after im cast im vote for Aguleri. Activists talk say im no suppose do am because campaign don end.

Abiola Akiyode of Transition Monitoring Group talk say di way di governor carry microphone to talk to im people na campaign and im no suppose do am.