Image copyright Nduka Orjinmo/BBC Image example Dem go also give conductors training to get good relationship with dia customers.

Bus conductors for Lagos State go start to dey wear uniform form 1 January 2018. Dis na so di work go smooth and e go get security.

Na di National President for di Bus Conductors Association of Nigeria (BCAN), Isreal Adeshola talk dis one on Sunday for Lagos.

Adeshola talk say dem wan use di uniform take bring back sense for di state and di country in general.

Im talk say di association don already start to dey do training for im members for Lagos to take teach dem wetin di conductor work mean and how dem suppose dey behave.

Di training na to make sure say conductors get good relationship with dia customers.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dem say all dis new addition go help di conductors do better work and get more respect like dem mates for other countries

E talk say as dem dey wear di uniform wey get identification number for am, e go make conductors for di state dey responsible as dem dey work.

Adeshola also talk say di association dey try to comot all di child conductors for di country.

E talk say only people wey don reach and pass di age of eighteen go fit join di association.

Im say if dem find say any pickin dey do conductor, make dem arrest di person.

Di Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, bin don talk say as dem bring di uniform so, na better e give Nigeria transport sector.