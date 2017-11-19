Willie Obiano wey be candidate for di All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) don win di governorship election for Anambra State, south-east Nigeria.

According to result wey di Independent National Electoral Commission announce, Obiano wey already dey seat now as governor score total of 234,071 votes, while di candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Tony Nwoye, carry second with 98,752 votes, and Oseloka of di peoples Democratic party score 70,593.

