Image copyright Daily Trust Image example Ekwueme na Nigeria first elected Vice President

Nigeria former Vice President, Dr Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme don die at di age of 85 years.

For di statement wey dem release, dem say na 10:00pm im die for London clinic on Sunday.

Na some weeks ago wey im fall for im house for Enugu, south east Nigeria, wey dem rush go neurosurgery hospital before im enter coma.

last week President Muhammadu Buhari give order say make dem fly am go London after im stabilize small for hospital.

Di 85-year-old architect na Nigeria first elected Vice-President wey serve from 1979 to 1983.