Zimbabwe palava: "Mugabe dey take people play" - Opposition leader

Zimbabwe President don shock im country people for Sunday when im no talk say im go comot for office.

People bin dey expect say di leader, wey don rule Zimbabwe for 37 years now, go announce say im go resign.

Di military bin takeover for Wednesday wey pass, come put am for house arrest.

Thousands of people enter street for Saturday dey jolly say di time don come wey Mr Mugabe go comot make another person enter.

But for di speech wey im carry give people for television on Sunday, Mr Mugabe say wetin dey happen no affect im position as head of government.

Im come talk say na im go lead di meeting wey im party, Zanu-PF, go do for December.

Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai don chook mouth for di mata after im return from medical treatment

Opposition leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, shock.

"Di thing shock me. No be only me sef, na di whole country. Im dey play one kain game. Na wetin Mr Tsvangirai tell tori people Reuters.

Im say Mr Mugabe dey try deceive people and im don disappoint di whole country.

"Im blind or deaf"

On 15 November 2017, Zimbabwe military put president Robert Mugabe for house arrest

Na 24 hours Zanu-PF give Mr Mugabe make im comot for office so dem go fit solve di wahala peacefully after di military enter di mata.

Chris Mutsvangwa, wey be di leader of di liberation war veterans and wey don dey lead campaign to comot Mugabe since, say na to impeach di president remain.

Di parliament go gather on Tuesday.

E dey clear wetin di people dey tell Mugabe

Im also talk say plan don dey to do protest for Wednesday.

Mr Mutsvangwa say "Maybe somebody for inside Zanu-PF no tell am wetin dey happen for im own party, so im no know wetin im dey talk, or maybe im dey blind or deaf to wetin im party tell am.

Some people dey think say Emmerson Mnangagwa get corner-corner hand for di way military do takeover

Di central committee for Zanu-PF don put Emmerson Mnangagwa as dia new leader. Na because Mr Mugabe bin sack former vice president Mr Mnangagwa so im wife go fit become president na im make di military enter di mata.

For Saturday, plenty people enter street dey jubilate on top wetin di military do.

Dem talk say na di 'second liberation' for di country and dem dey hope say things go change for better for dia economy after all di suffer wey dem don suffer for Mugabe hand.

But e shock dem when Mr Mugabe no talk anything wey resemble say im don ready to comot.

"Mugabe go die there"

Mrs Grace Mugabe (right) na powerful woman for di ruling party and im dey drag power with Mr Mnangagwa to become di next President after im husband

Mr Mugabe nephew, Patrick Zhuwao, wey talk to Reuter tori people for secret location for South Africa, talk say di president and im wife "ready to die for wetin dem think say na correct thing" instead of say make dem step down for wetin dem say na coup.

Mr Mugabe pickin, Chatunga, enter Facebook sef to blast people wey dey try to comot im papa.

Im write say "You no fit sack revolutionary leader. Zanu-PF na nothing if President Mugabe no dey there".

But di now don give Mr Mugabe deadline say dem go impeach am if im no resign by 12:00 local time.

Dem fit start di process as early as Tuesday for parliament.