Kenya election: Supreme Court say na Kenyatta win.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Mr Kenyatta win di elections with 98 per cent of di vote wey dem re-do as di opposition Leader Raila Odinga no gree contest.

Celebrations and protest na im don dey happen for different areas inside Kenya after di Supreme Court judge say na president Uhuru Kenyatta win for di election wey dem do last month.

Chief Justice David Maraga talk say di court troway two petition wey challenge di 26 October vote after six judges wey torchlight di mata agree with one mind to take dia final decision.

For di petition against October election, dem accuse Kenya electoral ogas say dem go against di constitution with di way dem take arrange di vote.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di court judgement don make people wey support President Kenyatta dey happy.

Supreme bin cancel di result of di first presidential election wey dem do for 8 August, after di main opposition leader Raila Odinga carry petition go court.

Di court come give order say make dem re-do another election for October but Mr Odinga no gree contest for di election.

Im say di election commission fail to do di changes wey dem want before di vote.

Court judgement get different meaning

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Kenyan Chief Justice David Maraga and other judges troway di case wey dem carry come court against di election.

People wey support President Kenyatta don begin dey celebrate after di judgement while protest dey happen for places where di opposition get people well-well.

But di decision wey di court take don leave Mr Odinga- wey no gree challenge Mr Kenyatta win for court dis time, for tight corner.

For Kisumu, wey be one of di area wey opposition strong well-well, people carry waka come out to do 'we no go gree' against di decision wey di court take.

Di judgement wey court give don clear di way for di swearing-in for Kenyatta wey dem wan do for 28 November.