Image copyright @dammykrane_worldstar Image example Di singer say people wey dey live overseas dey always look anybody wey get black skin as 419

Nigerian singer Dammy Krane no dey happy with im country people wey still dey call am wayo man after police arrest am for America on top accusation say im do fraud with credit card.

Di singer wey US court free for August, enter social media to warn Nigerians make dem stop to dey call am fraudster.

Dammy Krane say Nigeria get plenty mata wey serious pass im own wey people suppose dey put eye for.

E say overseas people dey always look anybody wey get black skin as fraudster and dat one don ginger am to start movement wey im call "A fight against crime".

Dammy Krane say e go use di movement take teach people about crime.