Image copyright Getty Images Image example Alex Ekwueme and im wife Beatrice been get three children

Dr Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme na di vice president to Shehu Shagari from 1979 - 1983 for Nigeria second republic.

Im party, di National Party of Nigeria rule di country for four years and dem win second term for 1983 election but Muhammadu Buhari - wey be di current president - carry di military chase dem comot for government.

Ekwueme bin go school for Nigeria, London and di United States where im collect degrees for sociology, history, philosophy, architecture and law.

Di former vice president na one of di people wey start di People's Democratic Party wey rule Nigeria for sixteen years before Muhammadu Buhari win dem comot for government with im All Progressive Congress party for 2015.

Ekwueme die for Sunday after im struggle with chest infection.

Image copyright Daily Trust Image example Ekwueme na Nigeria first elected Vice President

About Dr. Alex Ekwueme

- Dem born am for 21 October 1932 for Oko, Anambra State, Nigeria.

- As di first-born male for im family, im suppose be di traditional ruler of Oko Kingdom but e pass am to im younger brother, Prof. Lazarus Ekwueme.

- E finish primary school for King's College, Lagos.

- One month to im 20 years birthday, im get one of di first Fulbright scholarship for Nigeria students to go school for US.

- Im get 3 degrees from University of Washington (sociology; architecture and urban planning); one master's degree from University of London (history, philosophy and constitutional law) and one Ph.D. from University of Strathclyde (architecture).

- Im be president of 2 international students joinbodi for University of Washington.

- Dem call am to di Nigeria bar when im be 58 years old.

- Im don write two books (Whither Nigeria? Thoughts on Democracy, Politics and the Constitution; From State House to Kirikiri).

- Im Architecture company wey im start na di first one by any Nigerian.

- Dem give am award for Grand Commander of di Order of di Niger (GCON).