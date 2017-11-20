Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nnamdi Kanu na di leader of di Indigenous people of Biafra wey say dem wan comot from Nigeria

Federal high court for Nigeria don postpone di trial of di leader of di Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu go 5 December 2017 because di judge ontop di mata justice Binta Nyako no show.

Nnamdi Kanu get question to answer with some other people ontop treason mata.

Local tori people, Punch, dey report say Justice Nyako no show because im get another event ''All Judges Conference'' for National Judicial Institute, Abuja to attend.

Nnamdi Kanu too no show. Dis na di second time im go dey absent from court.

Nobody don gree say dem know where Kanu dey since September. Im people say e don dey miss since di day wey dem say army enter im papa house with force.

For 17 October, Kanu lawyer Ifeanyi Ejiofor tell court say na Nigeria army go fit produce Kanu after im fail to show for court.

One person wey show on Monday na Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, im bin stand as guarantor with two other people for Nnamdi Kanu before dem gree grant am bail.

Justice Nyako been don tell Senator Abaribe say im no go fit wash hand comot from Kanu mata until im provide Kanu, say make im come court today, talk where Kanu dey.

As e be now, na till 5 December Senator Abaribe go get chance again.