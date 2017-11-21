At least 50 people don die after suicide bomb attack for one mosque for Mubi, Adamawa State, northeast Nigeria.

Di Adamawa State Police Command confam to BBC say at least 50 people nai die for di attack.

According to tori, di attack happen inside di mosque for Mubi town when dem dey do morning prayer.

Tori be say di suicide bomber bin dey middle of di crowd when di bomb explode.

Nobodi don come out say na dem carry out di attack, but Islamist militant group Boko Haram dey target where people gather well well for dis part of Nigeria.

E don reach 20,000 people wey don die for Boko Haram wahala since eight-years now.

Adamawa State Commissioner of Information, Ahmed Sajo when im talk with BBC Hausa also confam di attack, but say im no fit confam di number of people wey die.

Dis na di first time terrorist attack dey happen for Mubi since di Nigerian military take di city from Boko Haram.

Boko Haram bin take over Mubi for 2014, but Nigerian army take am back from dia hand.

At least 45 people bin die for suicide bomb attack for dis same Adamawa State for December last year.