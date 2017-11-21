Image copyright Getty Images Image example Burundi na di first country to tell di join bodi ontop criminal justice mata for di world say dem no join bodi again

Di join bodi of human rights mata inside United Nations on Tuesday condemn di way senior oga dem for Burundi and also di big man for Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte dey threaten UN workers.

UN say dem don write letter go give government for Bujumbura to draw ear give dem.

Na UN talk talk person Rupert Colville tell tori people dis one.

Dem wan make dem stop to dey threaten dia people wey chook eye come find out say top top oga for Burundi get case to answer ontop say dem dey do dia country people anyhow.

Burundi ambassador for New York bin don talk for UN general assembly meeting say di investigation no pure, say politics enter .

Dem also threaten say di people wey do di report must face justice as dem spoil people name and dem wan cause katakata.

No be only Burundi UN draw ear give, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte also receive message.

UN also dey warn President Duterte of Philippines

According to Mr Colville, ''last week, President Duterte threaten say im go land Agnes Callamard (UN investigator) slap if she investigate am onto anyhow kill kill.

''Im threaten am again for June after she criticise di way im dey fight against drug wey don kill thousands of people''.

Di Supreme Court for Philippines on Tuesday start to hear di mata of how President Duterte dey fight war against drugs.

Join bodi dem ontop di right of di people mata don open mouth talk say di way e dey go about am dey against di constitution.

For October dis year, Burundi become di first country to comot from di join bodi for Criminal Court for di world, after di UN report wey point finger reach Burundi leader say dem fit get case to answer ontop some criminal investigation.

Burundi though dey part of one 47-member human rights Council for UN.

Colville say ''all country must cooperate with di law of di council as all of dem get good reason why dem make dem.''