Emmerson Mnangagwa na one of di powerful people for Zimbabwe, wey fit become di next leader of di country, after Robert Mugabe resign on di afternoon of Tuesday 21 November.

Mnangagwa na long time loyal Zanu-PF senior member and very close supporter of President Robert Mugabe but on 6 November, 2017, Mugabe sack Mnangagwa as di vice president of Zimbabwe, and na dis one make di military chook hand inside di whole matter to change di country leader.

Mnangagwa, 75, wey bin get di nickname "Ngwena" - Di Crocodile - because of im power and how im way no dey pure, first run go South Africa after dem sack am.

On Sunday 19 November, Zanu-PF bin replace Mugabe, wey be di party president with Mnangagwa. Dis one now mean say im no too far from di seat of Zimbabwe power again.

About Emmerson Mnangagwa

Dem born Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa for southwestern Zvishavana district, central Zimbabwe on 15 September 1942. Im finish primary school for dia before im family run go Zambia.

Im grandpapa na traditional leader and im papa na I-no-gree person wey dey fight di white people for Zimbabwe and dia laws wey no favour di black people.

For 1966, Mnangagwa bin join I-no-gree group wey dey fight to get independence from Britain, and na for dia dem send am go do military training for China and Egypt.

Dem arrest Mnangagwa, come sentence am to death but later dem reduce im sentence to 10 years for prison because of im young age.

After di independence for 1980, tori claim say im dey in charge of kill-kill of thousands of opposition ethnic group wey be di Ndebeles from Matabeleland and Midlands area.

Mnangagwa be person wey people believe say get plenty money and im fit use dis one take enter power.

One US diplomatic report wey comot for WikiLeaks for 2008 claim say Mnangagwa don make "too much money" during 1998 wey Zimbabwe send military go Democratic Republic of Congo wey get plenty gold and diamond.

Full Name: Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa

Nickname: "Ngwena" (The Crocodile)

Born: 15-09-1946

Work

First Vice President Zimbabwe

Minister of Defence | Government of Zimbabwe 2009 - 2013

Minister of Rural Housing and Social Amenities | Government of Zimbabwe2005 - 2009

Minister of National Security | Government of Zimbabwe Harare | 1980 - 1988

Education

Hodgson Technical College City and Guilds Industrial Building Course - 1960

University of London/University of Zambia LLB - 1974