Image copyright AFP Image example Robert Mugabe before im resign as Zimbabwe president, na di leader wey old pass for Africa

Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Obiang Nguema wey don dey power since August 1979, na di leader wey don tay pass for power.

Before now, di person wey follow Obiang na Zimbabwe former president Robert Mugabe, wey don rule di country since independence for April 1980 but im resign on Tuesday.

When im be president, Mugabe bin get record for di leader wey old pass for di world, im be 93 years old.

Leaders wey don dey run things tay-tay

Teodoro Obiang Nguema - Equatorial Guinea - 38 years

Im become leader on August 3, 1979, after coup wey comot im own uncle, Francisco Macias Nguema, wey dem kill for firing squad.

Paul Biya - Cameroon - 35 years

Im become president on November 6, 1982 after e do seven years as prime minister.

Denis Sassou Nguesso - Congo - 33 years

Im first serve as president from 1979 to 1992 and later after di civil war im come back to rule for 1997.

Yoweri Museveni - Uganda - 31 years

Im become Uganda leader on January 1986 after im win di war to comot Idi Amin Dada.

Omar al-Bashir - Sudan - 28 years

After coup wey im lead, Al-Bashir dey rule since June 1989.

Idriss Deby - Chad - 27 years

Im don dey power for di north-central African country since December 1990.

Issayas Afewerki - Eritrea - 24 years

Di head of state don dey power since 1993.