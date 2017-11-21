Somaliland: Presidential election result don come out

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Muse Bihi Abdi

Muse Bihi Abdi don win di presidential election wey happen last week for Somaliland.

More than 700,000 people bin register to vote for di election wey authorities for di self-declared Somaliland hope say go help dia case for world people to recognise dem as country.

Di ruling Kulmiye Party candidate get 55.19% of di votes.

Dis Muse Bihi, go become di number five president of Somaliland since dem carry dia hand, break comot for di rest of Somalia after di 1991 civil war.

Di election bin dey peaceful and 80% of people come out to vote.

Bihi wey be before-before Somali air force officer, bin compete against two other candidates. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Irro) wey come close pass, get 40.73% of di votes and im no happy with how dem do di election.

Last week many people bin die for parts of Hargeisa and Bur'o towns due to fight-fight wey happen after di election.

Bihi hand go full as im don win election so, di one wey go heavy pass na how to make other countries recognise Somaliland as country.