Image copyright AFP

President Robert Mugabe don resign as President of Zimbabwe. Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda na im talk so.

Reuters tori people say one letter from Mugabe say nobodi force am to resign.

Dis surprise announcement come as lawmakers bin dey debate how to take impeach am for one join-bodi sitting of parliament.

Mugabe don do strong head before say im no go resign, even say military takeover last week, and people do protests.

Mugabe don dey for power since independence for 1980.