Image copyright @burnaboygram Image example Burna Boy camp don clear di air say im no be wanted man.

Di record label of Nigerian singer Burna Boy Spaceship Entertainment don drop official statement unto di robbery of upcoming Nigerian singer Mr 2kay for October 22, 2017.

Police for Lagos state, Nigeria bin invite Burna Boy come dia station say dem wan ask am about di robbery mata.

Armed robbers bin attack Mr 2kay wey im real name na Abiye Jumbo inside im hotel room for Eko Hotel and Suites for Victoria Island, Lagos after im don perform finish for one musical concert, "Buckwyld N Breathless".

Image copyright @mr.2kay Image example Mr 2kay bin tell Burna Boy stop dey talk anyhow about God wey come make di two singers get beef.

Di police talk say di suspects wey dem arrest confess say na Burna Boy send dem go rob Mr 2Kay to teach am lesson after di two singers beef diaself on top social media.

Mr 2Kay manager Silas bin claim for interview with Vanguard say wetin cause di two singers beef na because 2Kay bin correct some kain bad things wey Burna Boy talk about Nigerian pastors.

Burna Boy come reply Mr 2Kay say im hope say 2Kay go get power for am when im come for am because im go come for am.

Burna Boy record label don come out talk say dia singer no get any hand inside di robbery of Mr 2Kay and im don go see di police.

Dem write for di statement say Burna dey ready to follow dem cooperate.

Di record company come still make am clear say no be true say dia artiste na wanted man and police no give am any arrest warrant.