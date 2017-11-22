Image copyright @BURNABOYGRAM Image example Police say na Burna Boy papa Samuel Ogulu na im visit dia investigating police officer wey dey on top di case.

Di Lagos State Police Command don talk say na lie for wetin Burna Boy record label claim say di musician don go answer police invitation and dey no dey look for am again.

Spaceship Entertainment wey be di record label of Damini Ogulu alias Burna Boy been bring out statement on Tuesday say dia singer no rob Mr 2kay and e don go clear im name for police station.

But di Lagos State Police Command on Wednesday don bring out dia own statement concerning di matter.

For di paper wey di Police public relations officer-ASP Olarinde Famous-cole sign, police say:

"Na only Burna Boy papa, one Samuel Ogulu visit di Investigating Police Officer (IPO) wey dey in-charge of di case with di promise to bring Burna Boy before di police."

Image copyright @policenglagos Image example Di Public relations officer-ASP Olarinde Famous-cole

Di statement also add say:

"Di Lagos State Police Command go like to inform people for public say Damini Ogulu a.k.a 'Burna Boy' never still report imself to di police and e still dey hide and dat report wey dey spread for internet say di musician don honour police invitation no be true."

Di Command go like use dis opportunity to advise Burna Boy papa and relatives to do di right thing. Make dem bring di musician and hand am over give di police before di long arm of di law go catch am. Di command dey promise justice for dis matter."

Image copyright @MR.2KAY Image example Mr 2kay wey be di person wey dem attack

Wetin bring Burna Boy name for Mr 2Kay robbery matter?

Di Lagos State Police Commissioner, Edgar Imohimi, follow Channels TV talk recently, e say di CCTV cameras wey dey Eko Hotel and Suites show how dem take rob one musician Mr 2kay for im hotel room.

E say for about 2am, someone knock for Mr 2Kay room and introduce imself as room service official from di reception.

Mr 2Kay come open di door and four men enter with a gun.

Dey come thief im Audemais Piquet, one automatic gold wristwatch wey reach $25,000, gold jewellery wey reach N1.5m, iPhone 7 wey di value na N380,000, Samsung Galaxy S7, Samsung Galaxy S5, Adidas shoes, three bottles of perfume and N45,000.

Image copyright @policenglagos Image example Lagos State commissioner of police Edgar Imohimi

During di investigations, police arrest di girlfriend of one of di gang members.

Wetin she confess na im lead to di arrest of three people wey dem suspect say get hand for di robbery.

Dey come confess say one Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy, wey be artiste, through im road manager, one Joel Kantiock, na im contact and pay dem to rob Mr 2Kay to teach am lesson.