Facebook wan train 50,000 youths for Nigeria

Facebook dey open community centre and training program for Nigeria. Di centre go train 50,000 young people for di country with digital skills.

Dem go also support small-small technology companies wey just dey start.

Di centre wey dem go open for 2018, go be Facebook first technology space for Africa. Dis move just be like di one wey search engine giant Google do for July where dem launch program to train 10 million young people for five years.

Plenty technology companies for America don begin come chook serious eye for Africa because di youth population dey very high so dat dem go fit grow dia business.

Facebook talk say for Nigeria alone, dem get 22 million users, out of which 10 million of dem dey log in to Facebook with dia phone everyday.

Facebook don dey put plenty money for Africa sotey dem appoint regional director for South Africa.

Na for August, Mark Zuckerberg wey be di founder of Facebook visit Nigeria and Kenya for di first time.

Wen Zuckerberg come Nigeria, im carry 24 million dollars give Andela wey be tech startup for di country.