South Sudan no get money to issue passports

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Woman dey hold South Sudan and British passport on July 6, 2012 - young South Sudanese graduates bin dey return to di country after independence for 2011.

South Sudan government don raise hand, talk say di country no go fit give people passport, because dem no see money pay di German company wey dey help dem with passport matter.

Deputy Finance Minister Mou Ambrose Thiik bin tell Reuters say di government "dey work on am" to make di payment early next week.

South Sudan na di youngest nation for world, after dem gain independence for 2011.

Di country economy don spoil well-well because of civil war, wey don reach di fourth year.

Before-before, di main way wey South Sudan bin dey get money na from oil, but all dis fight-fight don mean say dem no dey see chance to produce oil like as e bin be.

E mean say money no too dey, and e don reach di level wey civil servants and soldiers no dey take eye see salary for months sef.

Na dis one make di German company Muhlbauer to block South Sudan dia passports and national identification server.

Oga Thiik say dem block am because di government no fit pay di software license fee of around $500,000, wey dem suppose drop every year.

Tori be say for di national passports and immigration office wey dey di capital of Juba, dem put notice wey say: "Our technical team dey work to solve di problem and dem go let una know next week. Sorry for inconveniences."

Meanwhile, Muhlbauer dem never still talk on top di matter, even though tori people ask dem.