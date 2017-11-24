Nigerian lady don break world dancing record

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigerian dancer Kafayat Oluwatoyin Ameh (wey dey middle) bin break di World Record for "Longest Dance Party" for 2006.

Na jollificate one Nigerian dey, after she don break di official Guinness World record for di "longest dancing marathon by an individual."

Odumewu Debbie wey dey also call herself Pinki Debbie na di dancer and choreographer, wey don enter di Guinness books because only she carry herself, tanda dey dance dey go for almost seven days.

Di record wey she dey try beat na from Kalamandalam Hemaletha, one Indian woman wey dance for 123 hours 15 minutes from September 20 to 26 for 2010.

For Pinki Debbie case, she bin break dis record by di evening of 22 November, when she don dance for over 124 hours.

But di 22-year-old dancer continue to shake bodi; her target na to complete 150 hours, wey go mean say she don dey dance dey go for seven days.

Debbie start her dance-dance for di Palms Shopping Mall, for Victoria Island, Lagos on Friday, November 17 and tori be say she finish am for di early hours of Friday 24 November.

All her fans bin don dey follow her on top social media, where she dey stream di thing live.

Debbie na graduate of policy and strategic studies from Covenant University. She say she start to dey dance when she be six years old.

Another Nigerian wey don enter world record book on top dance na Kafayat Oluwatoyin Ameh wey break di Guinness World Record for "Longest Dance Party" for 2006.