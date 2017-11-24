Image copyright Getty Images Image example For October 2017, Davido win Artist and song of di year award for AFRIMA.

Nigeria Afrobeats star Davido dey among those wey go perform for dis year edition of di Music of Black Origin (MOBO) awards wey go happen on 29 November for First Direct Arena Leeds, UK.

Dis MOBO award na ogbonge international award ceremony wey Kanya King and Andy Ruffell form for 1996 to troway salute give any artiste from any country and tribe wey dey do black music.

MOBO announce say di artist wey im real name na David Adedeji Adeleke go join others like Cardi B, Krept and Konan, Stefflon Don to shake di statge on dat day.

Dis tori sweet Davido for belle well-well, sotay im come on top Twitter talk im mind.

Davido don enter news plenty times dis year, for good and even bad tori.

For October, di musician enter under police eye because of di death of im friend Tagbo Umeike.

But dis month so far, things dey look good for Davido. Early dis month, im win di 'Best African Artist 2017' for di MTV Europe Music Awards.

On Friday im show say im year still dey bubble, as im add another single wey be ''Like Dat'' to di list of songs im don release for di year.

Aside from im performance, dem also nominate Davido for di Best African Act - e dey line with Wizkid, Maleek Berry, Mr Eazi, Tiwa Savage and Sarkodie for dis category.

Dis go be di 22 ceremony MOBO go do since 1996 wen e start.