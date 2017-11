Image copyright AFP Image example George Weah na senator for Montserrado County for Liberia

Liberia election commission don talk say wayo no happen for di presidential election wey happen on October 10.

As e be so, na di Supreme Court go chook mouth for di matter.

Charles Brumskine, wey be candidate of di Liberty Party, wey carry third position na im talk say di election no pure.

Dem for don do di second round of voting between di candidates wey carry first and second position- Joseph Boakai of di ruling Unity Party and former footballer George Weah wey dey represent di Coalition for Democratic Change - for 7 November, but Supreme Court postpone di matter.

Di National Elections Commission (NEC) wey check if voting wayo dey, talk say di two political parties wey talk say wayo dey affect di election no get better evidence.

Before dis tori wey NEC dey talk, di parties don talk say make all di ogas wey dey for di board of commission comot, plus say dem go carry dia complain go Supreme Court.

All eyes go dey on top wetin di Court go talk, as dem get power to say make dem do new elections from di beginning or say all di complain for NEC head no make sense.

George Weah dey lead im rivals for position of president for Liberia, but im no get reach di 50% of votes wey go make am win di election once and for all.

Dis na why dem wan do second round.

Many world people plus international organisation dey put eye for wetin suppose be Liberia first democratic transition of power for seventy years.