Uganda: Doctors don suspend strike

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Uganda doctors dia strike dey happen for government hospitals like dis Mulago Hospital, wey dey for di capital Kampala

Doctors for Uganda don decide to hold belle on top national strike wey dem don dey do, till di middle of December.

Dem vote to suspend dia strike for government health facilities wey don dey happen since three weeks as dem don dey talk with government on top salary and emergency supplies matter.

Tori be say dis strike don already cause big palava for Uganda public health system wey don already dey weak before.

BBC tori person Catherine Byaruhanga say Uganda people dem don dey wake everyday dey read for paper say patients dey suffer well-well on top di doctors' strike.

Many health facilities across di country no dey do work as before, and even di emergency care wey doctors bin promise to provide no be sure banker.

Na all dis one, plus pressure from di Uganda Medical Association lead to new round of talk-talk between di doctors and di government ministers.

Now, government don gree say dem go release $8.5 million quick-quick, to provide emergency supplies like face masks, gloves and disinfectants dem.

But di main palava wey be salary for senior doctors never get solution.

Dis na why di doctors say dem go only suspend di strike until di end of one national review wey di government dey do on top all civil servants dia salaries.

Di results of dis review suppose show on 15 December, but doctors don draw ear say dem go resume dia strike, if dem no gree with di new salaries wey come out of everything.

As e be so, di government doctors wey dey collect di highest salary na about $1,000 dem dey take home per month. Dis one dey very low, pass doctors for neighbour countries like Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda.

Di situation dey serious too because no be only doctors want wetin dem call better salary - State Prosecutors too don dey strike for more than one month, while Judges and Magistrates sef don dey say dem go join dem.

Ms Byaruhanga say e never clear whether Uganda government get di money to solve all di things dem dey find.