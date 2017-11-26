Nigeria: Army don chase Boko Haram comot town

Image copyright FLORIAN PLAUCHEUR

Di Nigerian army don chase Boko Haram militants wey dey try enter one town for northeast of di country.

Di attack wey di militants attack Magumeri town for Borno state na another attack wey Boko Haram bin dey do for di area.

Tori wey dey comot for di area talk say di militants dey shoot for air anyhow as dem try to enter di town.

But di army follow dem do fire-for-fire come pursue dem comot.

Image copyright STRINGER Image example Boko Haram don affect many people for di Lake Chad region

Kaka Audu, wey dey di join-bodi Civilian Joint Task Force of army and vigilante for di area, talk say na from one checkpoint and di Bengel area di militants take attack di town.

Im say some of di militants manage to enter di town and burn some house before dem run comot.

Tori be say na six soldiers and three vigilantes die. One person wey dey live for Magumeri tell Reuters tori people say three civilians follow die inside.