Nigeria: Former Boko Haram leader house go turn to museum

Image example Na 2009 dem kill Mohammed Yusuf, di person wey form Boko Haram to fight western education

Government for Borno State wey dey north-east Nigeria wan turn di house of former Boko Haram leader Mohammed Yusuf to museum.

Yusuf, na di person wey form Boko Haram militant group but soldiers kill am for 2009 and im group still continue to cause plenty security wahala for Borno and other states for north-east part of Nigeria.

According to di State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Dr Mohammed Bulama, di museum go help to record all di things wey concern Boko Haram.

Bulama tell News Agency of Nigeria say di museum go bring tourists and go benefit future generation.

But many people dey fear say dis one fit make di name of Mohammed Yusuf live for ever.

One of those wey dey fear for this matter na human rights lawyer Anthony Agholahon, im tell BBC Pidgin Daniel Semeniworima say dis one no good.

"Dem for look for another place like di police college wey di group destroy, no be to use house of person wey don kill-kill people."

Wetin dem go call di museum?

Image copyright FLORIAN PLAUCHEUR Image example Boko Haram, wey di original name na Jama'atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda'awati wal-Jihad, don destroy plenty places for Nigeria since dem start dia wahala.

Im announce di decision as im show face for di National Council for Culture, Tourism and National Orientation meeting for Dutse, Jigawa.

Di Commissioner talk say "di place name go be Maarcas. We wan build museum dia wia all di things wey happen as e concern terrorist fight dem go get record".

Mohammed Bulama add say "when things don fully settle, we plan turn di Sambisa forest to place wey go attract tourist dem to show di world wetin don happen".