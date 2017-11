Liberia election: Opposition party dey face court

Image copyright Getty Images Image example After di first elections for Liberia, many of George Weah supporters enter street to jolli say dem win

Liberian opposition Liberty Party wan enter Supreme Court dis week, after di electoral commission rule say di first round of di 10 October presidential election dey free and fair.

Na Charles Brumskine wey carry third position for di election na im tell Reuters say dem go appeal.

"We go take our case reach di Supreme Court any time dis week," na wetin Brumskine talk.

"We no dey surprised about di ruling. NEC (di National Elections Commission) na dem be di defendants and judge at di same time."

Tori be say dis appeal fit push Liberia repeat presidential election back well-well.

Liberia Election: Commission say no wayo

Reuters say di matter fit drag reach inside December, and dem fit re-do di election - something wey go really delay di first transfer of power from one democratic government to another one in over 70 years.

Before oga Brumskine waka with im case, na former football star George Weah bin suppose contest against Vice-President Joseph Boakai for di run-off vote wey dem plan for early November to know who go replace President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

But na Brumskine wey contest under Liberty Party say di first round of elections no pure, e no smooth, and e no dey fair.

Im say di situation bad sotay some polling stations no allow im supporters to cast dia vote. Na so di Supreme Court order di NEC to investigate.

On Friday na im NEC rule say all dis one no change di result of di first round of election wey Weah bin win with 38%, while Boakai carry 29%, and Brumskine win nearly 10%.

Even as international observers say di vote dey mainly free and fair, Brumskine no wan hear.

According to Liberia dia law, Liberty Party get until Friday enter court, file di appeal, then di Supreme Court sef go get another seven days to make dia final ruling.