Image copyright AFP Image example Soldiers dem bin don dey practice for di inauguration ceremony for di Moi International Sports Centre

Image copyright Reuters Image example People bin fall down as police fire tear gas outside di stadium

Kenyan police dey fire tear gas to control crowd of thousands of people wey dey try force dia way enter Kasarani stadium for Nairobi, to attend di swearing-in ceremony of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Reuters dey also report say for another part of di capital city, where opposition leader Raila Odinga don plan to hold im own meeting, police sef don surround di area and dem still fire tear gas give di opposition supporters wey dey try to gather there.

Odinga dey boycott di re-run of di presidential election, to organise I-no-gree protest, even though di police don ban am.

As e be so, security don tight for Nairobi, as more than 20 heads of state or senior ministers go attend di event, after which President Uhuru Kenyatta go start im second term.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Some of Kenyatta supporters dey lucky pass, as dem see seat inside di stadium

Di Supreme Court bin cancel di presidential election wey dem do for August because of wetin dem call "irregularities."

Mr Kenyatta win di re-run, wey happen on 26 October, by 98% of di vote, on top say na only 39% voters come out.

Ceremony inside trouble

Di ceremony today go happen for di sports stadium in Nairobi and e go start by 10:00 local time (07:00 GMT).

Organisers dey expect about 60,000 people to fill di venue and big-big screen don dey outside, for people wey no fit enter to watch.

Image copyright EPA Image example Tori peopel say Mr Kenyatta go need to do more work to unite di country

Image copyright AFP Image example Performers from Maasai tribe go dey among those wey go entertain for di ceremony

Also, dem go swear-in President Kenyatta deputy wey be William Ruto.

Some of di foreign leaders wey dem dey expect for di ceremony na Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

Di Kenyan opposition coalition don ask dia supporters to boycott di inauguration and instead make dem hold rally in memory of people wey die for inside fight-fight wey don happen since August election.

Di police don warn say make nobodi do any protest.