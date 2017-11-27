Nigeria: Tax dem wey government wan take get money

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Kemi Adeosun say Value Added Tax for October 2017 na N89 billion

Nigeria government dey look other ways to raise money for di country through different kind of tax dem.

As recession hit di country economy, President Muhammadu Buhari and im Federal Executive Council don decide to make money to help fund economic development through some kind tax dem wey no bin dey dia government before.

Different tax mata dem like luxury tax, amnesty tax and toll-gate tax na im dem wan put.

Luxury tax

Luxury tax na tax wey dem do specially for rich people.

Dem dey put am on top those goods wey no dey necessary for person to survive.

Di kind things wey dem fit put dis kind tax on top na; champagne, wine and spirits, private jet, luxury yacht, expensive cars, first class ticket, mansion wey worth from three hundred million naira.

Tax amnesty

Tax amnesty na specific period for forgiveness wey government grant people wey dey dodge tax or di ones wey no declare everything wey dem get.

Dem call am Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) and VAIDS amnesty period begin for 1 July and e go end on 30 March 2018.

People wey dis kind tax affect na people wey get plenty property for inside and outside Nigeria and dem no gree declare dia property.

Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun say, until di amnesty expire for March 2018, government no go call di people wey dis tax programme affect "tax evaders." Tax evaders na people wey dey dodge to pay tax.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Minister of Power, Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola say di toll gate go be colabo between government and private sector

Toll gate return

Toll na one kind tax wey car users dey pay so dem go fit use some kind roads. Nigeria government wan bring back toll gate tax for different parts of di country.

Di minister for Power, Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola say, dem go return di old toll gates wey don dey before-before.

All dis different tax dem suppose go a long way to help di country government get di money wey dem need to do some of di development wey dem promise di people.